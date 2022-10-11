Woman attacks Twitch streamer for filming at Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

A Twitch streamer was forced to run for safety after being attacked during an IRL stream at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California.

It’s no secret that when you do an IRL stream, you’re taking the chance of someone or something causing trouble during your stream.

Just recently, a Twitch streamer was chased through a market and another was randomly bitten by a child.

QuiteLola, a german IRL streamer, unfortunately, found out the hard way what can happen while broadcasting in public.

Twitch streamer attacked by random woman during broadcast

While walking around Los Angeles, California, Twitch streamer QuiteLola decided to take a walk down the ever-popular Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Apparently, one of the pedestrians surrounding her wasn’t a fan of her stream and attacked the German creator — telling her to turn the video off and delete it.

QuiteLola was able to get the attention of authorities, who allowed her to stand near them for safety. She explained that the lady followed her, threatened her, and almost punched her in the face.

The situation was taken care of quickly after she pointed the authorities toward the woman, and the Twitch streamer was able to continue her IRL stream without any issues.

This isn’t the first time QuiteLola has found herself in a bit of a situation while broadcasting. Back in January, she was left in tears after a stranger forcefully kissed her during a stream back home in Germany.

Hopefully, Lola stays safe during her trip to California and doesn’t have another serious encounter wherever she decides to stream from.