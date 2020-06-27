Why was Dr Disrespect banned on Twitch? Everything you need to know

On June 26, one of Twitch's top streamers Dr Disrespect was abruptly suspended from the platform. Sources alleged that the star has been permanently banned from the streaming service. Here is everything we know so far about the shock situation.

For over half a decade, Dr Disrespect had become the face of Twitch for many. Portrayed by Guy Beahm, the personality's over-the-top 80s action hero character and his movie level production have made him a hit with viewers.

However on June 26, reports claimed the streamer had been permanently banned from the platform. This comes fresh off the steamer having just signed a multi-year contract with the Amazon-owned company in March. Here is everything you need to know about the situation so far.

Dr Disrespect banned from Twitch

Dr Disrespect's account suspension was first reported by Twitch Partner ban tracking account 'StreamerBans' at 12:01PM on Twitter. The tweet revealed that the personality's channel had been taken down from the site.

Soon after, Twitch sent out an official statement to outlets including Dexerto that said "As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community."

Outside of stating that Doc had "acted in violation" of Community Guidelines, no explanation was given as to what he had done.

However, soon after, industry insider Rod 'Slasher' Breslau tweeted out "Sources: DrDisrespect has been permanently banned from Twitch" before following up to clarify "Sources: it is not DMCA."

Sources: it is not DMCA — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 26, 2020

Twitch community reacts to the news

As reports began to come out that alleged that the streamer's ban from Twitch was permanent, Beahm's close friend and collaborator Timothy 'TimTheTatman' Betar reacted to the news during a live broadcast. "When I was talking to Doc, all he said was that he was talking to Twitch to figure out what happened," he said.

“He's talking to Twitch to figure out what happened.” TimTheTatman says Dr Disrespect is in talks with Twitch to try and find out why he’s been banned. pic.twitter.com/5BGpALWNPH — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) June 26, 2020

Streamer and former Twitch Staff member 'ShannonZKiller' further fueled speculation on social media, when she claimed to know why the star was banned and said it was "serious" in a now-deleted tweet. "From my own sources: Doc is indeed done, and not just on Twitch. I know why and cannot say. But this is serious," she said.

Later in the night, Slasher updated everyone on what he knew. "Look: for several hours now I have been told from credible sources the reason DrDisrespect has been banned. however due to the importance and sensitivity around the subject I have refrained from going on it. i dont feel comfortable with it currently," he said.

look: for several hours now I have been told from credible sources the reason DrDisrespect has been banned. however due to the importance and sensitivity around the subject I have refrained from going on it. i don't feel comfortable with it currently — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 27, 2020

Twitch refunds Dr Disrespect subscriptions

Hours after the Two-Time Champion had been banned, viewers began to report that Twitch had refunded their subscriptions to his channel, as well as removing his emotes from the platform.

Twitch have cancelled subscriptions to Dr Disrespect's channel and are sending out refunds. His emotes are also no longer available.



ℹ️ - https://t.co/osXf7poTTF



Here's the email sent out to all subs: pic.twitter.com/YPBkzoV7nP — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) June 27, 2020

While there has yet to be an official announcement from Doc or the streaming platform, many took Twitch's actions to refund subscriptions as a confirmation that the ban was indeed permanent. Although at the time of writing, it's still speculation.

Mrs Assassin speaks out and thanks fans

Dr Disrespect's wife 'Mrs Assassin' spoke out though an Instagram story late on June 26. In the statement, she thanked fans for their "love, support, strength, and kindness."

While the letter didn't reveal anything further, it was the first time anyone had heard anything from within Doc's camp. Mrs Assassin has often been featured as a character during his livestreams.

Doc's last stream

Social media was sent into a frenzy when footage from Doc's last stream was uploaded to YouTube and sparked confusion. In the clip, the streamer suddenly goes quiet and says "I appreciate everyone watching today. We'll get through this Champions Club. I know it's tough, life's weird right now. We'll get through this okay. And uh...f**k," before abruptly ending his broadcast.

(Topic starts at 7:35.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxGBwDVmzRA

During his live broadcast on June 28, TimTheTatman admitted Doc felt "off" in the video, before clarifying that he had no further updates to make. At the time of writing, neither Twitch or Dr Disrespect himself have made a formal statement addressing the ban in detail.

While several prominent insiders and journalists all claim the ban is permanent, no announcement has been officially made. Stay tuned to Dexerto for all the latest developments regarding the unfolding situation.