End of Dr Disrespect's last Twitch stream before ban sparks confusion

The end of Dr Disrespect’s last stream before his ban has sparked confusion and speculation within the Twitch community, as fans are trying to piece together the reasons behind his shocking exit.

The Twitch community was rocked on June 26 after it was reported that Dr Disrespect had been permanently banned. The reasons behind the ban are still unknown, though, Twitch has taken some steps they don’t usually do so.

Advertisement

Fans reported that they’d received emails confirming that they were being refunded on their subscription to The Doc as he quickly lost his partner status.

However, the conclusion to his final stream before the ban has sparked some questions – especially as viewers noted a sudden change in his body language and demeanor.

Advertisement

The final eight and a bit minutes from his June 25 stream has been put under the microscope by many fans and interested outsiders. Though, all their theories stem from The Doc taking out his phone and acting pretty differently.

Read More: PewDiePie reveals why he almost quit YouTube permanently

As the final few moments go on, the streaming star notes that his wife, Mrs Assassin, is in the room before he reassures his viewers that everyone will get through the weird stuff that is going on.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

“We’ll get through this Champions Club. I know it’s a tough… life’s weird right now. We’ll get through this, ok, f**k,” Dr Disrespect said before bringing things to an abrupt close.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxGBwDVmzRA

As fans are searching for a reason behind his ban, considering the Doc has stayed silent, the final few moments of his stream have been called into question by a number of community members.

Read More: Shane Dawson addresses past YouTube videos after racism accusations

Hasan ‘Hasanabi’ Piker said the final few minutes are “very weird” while another poster, who the Two-Time follows on Twitter, added that they were “genuinely worried" after seeing the clips. Daniel ‘Keemstar’ Keem even noted that the Doc’s mood “completely changes” after checking his phone.

i've rewatched the last 8 mins of dr disrespects last stream approximately 10 times. it's very weird. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) June 27, 2020

This is the last 30 seconds of @drdisrespect’s last stream...



Dude I’m genuinely worried after seeing this... pic.twitter.com/SqyxLbXHtq — Elijah Jackson (@HawksNest) June 27, 2020

Dr DisRespect last stream!



1:58 he pulls out his phone and sees whatever he sees and then his mood completely changes



Ending he seems to know its over. pic.twitter.com/Yt4wfM7mUx — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 27, 2020

As of writing, neither Twitch nor Dr Disrespect have confirmed the reasoning behind his sudden ban – though, the Doc’s wife did thank the Champions Club for their support.

Advertisement

As this situation continues to unfold, you can find all the latest breaking news and updates on Dexerto.