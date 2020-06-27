Dr Disrespect’s wife speaks out following his “permanent” Twitch ban

Dr Disrespect's wife 'Mrs Assassin' has spoken out on Instagram following her husband's suspension from Twitch on June 26, thanking fans for their "love" and "support."

On June 26, Dr Disrespect was suddenly banned from Twitch for reasons currently unknown at the time of writing. According to industry expert Rod 'Slasher' Breslau, sources claim that his suspension is "permanent," but the streamer has yet to speak out himself.

Advertisement

Doc's wife, Mrs Assassin, addressed the situation in an Instagram Story posted a few hours after the news first broke. She thanked her husband's fanbase – the Champions Club – for their "love, support, strength and kindness," stating that it "has truly been overwhelming."

While there's been no official reasoning given for Doc's ban at the time of writing, a Twitch representative issued the following statement to Dexerto following an email inquiry into the situation:

Advertisement

“As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community,” it read.

Viewers have also claimed that they have received emails from the platform stating that their subscriptions to Dr Disrespect's channel are being refunded. His emotes are also reportedly no longer available.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Twitch have cancelled subscriptions to Dr Disrespect's channel and are sending out refunds. His emotes are also no longer available.



ℹ️ - https://t.co/osXf7poTTF



Here's the email sent out to all subs: pic.twitter.com/YPBkzoV7nP — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) June 27, 2020

Before the suspension, the streamer was one of the top personalities on the Amazon-owned platform, boasting over 4.5 million followers who would regularly tune in to watch his Champions Club shenanigans. He also recently signed a multi-year deal in March that saw his contract extended with Twitch, making the situation all the more shocking for fans.

Advertisement

Mrs Assassin's Instagram Story is the first public statement posted since the incident occurred, though Dr Disrespect himself has yet to address it himself for reasons unknown.

Read More: Shane Dawson addresses past videos after racism accusations

His social media accounts have stayed untouched, with many on the edge of their seats waiting for an official explanation behind the events.