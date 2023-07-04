Why is Jackie Chan going viral? Fake clip with daughter fools everyone

Clip featuring Jackie Chan and his daughter watching his stunts together has gone viral and moved many who saw it to tears. The only problem is that the interaction is a scene from a movie and the woman is not Jackie Chan’s daughter.

It feels like with each passing day it becomes increasingly difficult to tell what’s real and what’s not. Just in June of 2023, there were multiple stories of people falling for scams, marketing schemes, and pranks.

One of those was a stunt pulled by Logan Paul and KSI, who admitted that fans throwing Prime bottles at them was faked for marketing purposes. TikTok troll Dan Hentschel has also gone viral for tricking people into thinking he poisoned his girlfriend with fake mugshots and articles.

And now a post from Tegadeyforyou’s Twitter account has accumulated a staggering 51.5 mil views for posting a misleading video of Jackie Chan and his daughter.

Twitter reacts to Jakie Chan’s fake clip with his daughter

The Tweet reads: “Jackie Chan and his daughter crying while watching some of his old movie scenes is the most wholesome thing you’ll watch today. Thanks for our childhood legend.”

It seems to have many people believing the clip is just a recording of Jackie Chan speaking with his daughter. However, Twitter’s Community Notes feature offers up additional context here, revealing that it’s a clip from a Jackie Chan movie edited together with a highlight reel.

“Jackie Chan has been estranged from his daughter for decades, allegedly due to his affair with her mother and discomfort with her sexuality. The video is from a movie wherein Jackie Chan, playing a stuntman, watches his old movies with his daughter – the actress Liu Haocun,” reads the community note.

Jackie Chan is known for his decades-long acting career and aptitude for doing his own stunts, attempting tricks that have seen him breaking bones and injuring himself all for the sake of getting the shot.

However, when this tweet went viral, some were quick to point out the actor’s past. “Why is no one pointing out that this isn’t his daughter and he is a terrible father?” one Twitter user asked before the Community Notes were posted.

Despite the notes clarifying that the Tweet is fake, it’s still gaining views and has already eclipsed 50 million views and has almost 400k likes.