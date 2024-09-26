WillNeff responds after being banned on Twitch for something fans actually asked for

Twitch star Will Neff has responded after getting banned from Twitch for a copyright violation while watching a movie on his channel.

The OTK member has gained a sizable following on Twitch with his Just Chatting streams, but he also dabbles in games like Deadlock, Golf with your Friends, and more.

On September 25, 2024, he sat down with his fans to talk about film and watch Shawshank Redemption on his channel but was hit with a sudden ban for a copyright violation with just minutes left in the movie.

Article continues after ad

“Content from this channel has been removed at the request of the copyright holder,” reads his channel.

Twitch

Fans of Will took to social media to share their thoughts about the ban, with many annoyed that it happened with just minutes left in the movie.

“Banned in the last few minutes of watching Shawshank Redemption. Possibly was reported for DMC by an angry chatter that he addresses mid-way through the movie. The chatter was calling Will a glorified DVD player and called him out for DMCA and talking during the film,” one user commented.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another said: “We were at the end of the movie too!! wtf.”

“Film class was just about to get interesting with the Q & A,” a third replied, calling the stream “film class.”

Will responded to the suspension shortly after it happened, revealing that it’s just a 48-hour ban.

“Hey y’all 48 hour ban. No hard feelings at all. I fully accept the risks associated with teaching a film course on the internet and will do better in the future. Grateful to even have a platform to share my passion for film,” he said.

Article continues after ad

WillNeff used to make use of Twitch’s “Watch Parties” feature on his channel quite often, as it allowed streamers to play movies on Amazon’s Prime Video service without having to worry about copyright violations. Every viewer was required to have a subscription to Amazon Prime to watch the movie.

However, Twitch removed Watch Parties on April 2, 2024, so the company could focus on other features on the Amazon-owned website.

Article continues after ad

This comes just days after Twitch announced an update to how it handles bans on the platform, as it will now include the clips and chat messages that led to the suspension.