TikTok prankster Dan Hentschel tricks viewers with fake crime story of poisoning his partner

TikTok troll Dan Hentschel has gone viral yet again, this time for an elaborate fake crime story about himself, with some users still unsure if it’s true or not.

The TikToker posted a series of videos on the platform as he explained how he “poisoned” his partner. He claimed to put salt in the water to dehydrate her.

Dan went on to update on TikTok that his partner is in the hospital and made a series of videos providing supposed updates about her status. He even went as far as to even create a fake New York Post article, to convince people was something that actually happened.

Did TikToker Dan Hentschel poison his wife?

No – the story isn’t real, it’s just another successful troll by Dan Hentschel, who is now going by the name True Crime Gazette.

However, Dan’s jokes kept viewers wondering if it was real or not. The post was reshared on Twitter where it also went viral.

Many users were confused and wondered if the story was true or not, given how realistic the New York Post article appeared.

TikToker Dan Hentschel has gone viral before

Some users said they did not see that it was his account, insinuating that they believed it for a second. Other users explained that they thought it was real.

This is not the first time Hentschel has gone viral on the internet. The user had previously claimed that he hates being a therapist, in a video that racked up millions of views.

Dan aggressively ranted about his patients’ “stupid problems”, and criticized the profession. He posted a TikTok later claiming he lost his job as a therapist – but none of this was real either.