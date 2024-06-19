This TikToker is going viral for being a Tucker Carlson lookalike

A woman, whose name is unknown, has gone viral after one of her viewers pointed out her resemblance to a teenage version of former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.

In her TikTok video, which has now been widely spread on X by user Dr. Jebra Faushay, she starts the video by saying: “Being a well-established gay, I never imagined myself on this side of TikTok that thinks I look like Tucker Carlson, but here we are.

“And I gotta be honest, I know of this man but I could not pick him out of a lineup. So I’m gonna Google him and we’re gonna see if you guys are on to something or not.”

She then goes to search for the TV anchor on her phone, looking confused as she sees the results. “What?” she questioned as a photo of the Fox star popped up on her screen.

Even though the woman might not have seen the resemblance, people rushed to the comments on the viral X video to express their own thoughts on the similarities, including their brown curly hair and facial features.

“This is frigging hilarious. She legit looks like him,” one user wrote, while another user said: “When the multiverse collides.”

A third person said: “Even the chins are identical. I thought at least she would have the sense to admit. She looks a lot like him. Dye her hair brown and she’s got a second gig.”

Tucker Carlson is a former Fox News anchor and political commentator. He worked for the network from 2009 until his contract was terminated in 2023 after his private messages using vulgar language to criticize the network’s management were leaked, the Wall Street Journal reported at the time.

This is not the first time a celebrity doubleganger has gone viral. In 2023, fans were shocked to see MrBeast flying economy on a plane, however, it was soon revealed that it was just a man who looked strikingly similar to the YouTube star.

If you want to find out who your celebrity lookalike is, check out our guide on how to find TikTok’s celebrity lookalike filter.