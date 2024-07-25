What is TikTok’s “how lucky are we” trend? Zach Bryan lyrics go viral

Country artist Zach Bryan’s song, ‘28,’ became a viral sensation on TikTok where users have taken his lyrics and made them into a unique piece of art in a new trend.

The “how lucky are we” trend uses Bryan’s song lyrics from his July 4 album, ‘The Great American Bar Scene.’

TikTokers apply the lyrics from the chorus to not only their videos but also their home aesthetic by making a hanging art piece that features the lyrics, “how lucky are we.”

The best part is each TikToker’s art creation is uniquely different.

User ‘hey.its.emeri’ said she was “obsessed” with her hanging wall art after she went to Hobby Lobby to buy her $60 worth of materials.

She ended up making an all-white piece that she proudly hung up. TikTokers were impressed and even suggested that she add LED lights to make her “how lucky are we” sign pop.

TikToker Ains also shared her take on the artsy DIY trend. For her hanging wall art, she added nostalgic photos of her and her loved ones to the background.

She then painted the words “how lucky are we” in an orange shade. Viewers were thankful for her post, as some agreed that the idea would be perfect for a dorm room.

The sentiment from the song, which has made it a popular tune among country fans on TikTok, comes from Bryan’s dog.

He ended up writing ‘28’ after his and his girlfriend’s pup needed surgery. When a fan asked him what the lyrics were about, he responded online:

“Boston, our puppy was going into surgery, and I told Brianna, ‘How lucky are we?’ to have had a puppy so beautiful, and she came out of it just fine; I wrote it the next day because I felt like the luckiest man on the planet,” Bryan said.

Though Art-Tok has proved to be a popular destination for those on the platform, summer 2024 has seen plenty more trends take over.

There's the "spectacular give me 14 of them" trend, the "my favorite animal" trend, as well as the Tinashe-inspired "match my freak trend.