Ariana Grande goes viral on TikTok with ‘Mean Girls’ scene recreation

Music sensation Ariana Grande has gone viral on TikTok recreating a sound from the movie ‘Mean Girls’ for her r.e.m. beauty range.

Thanks to TikTok’s rapid rise in popularity, the platform has seen countless huge celebrities make accounts and start joining in on some of the most viral trends, including Kim Kardashian, Will Smith, and more.

Singer and actress Ariana Grande has been on the platform for a few years now, and has over 27 million followers on her account where she posts snippets from her music videos and other promotional material.

But at the start of May, Grande surprised fans by posting a video on the TikTok account for her makeup brand r.e.m. beauty in which she recreated an iconic sound from popular movie ‘Mean Girls.’

Advertisement

In the clip, she is first wrapped up in a coat when she says the line, ‘I can’t go out, I’m sick,’ while fake coughing. After throwing something at the camera, she seamlessly transitions into a new look showcasing some of the items from her beauty range.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

She continued the ‘Mean Girls’ references in the caption where she wrote: “Get in loser, we’re going to @Ulta Beauty.”

Fans were naturally obsessed with Ariana’s flawless video, and quickly shared their excitement about the clip in the comment section.

“Wait wait wait… ARIANAAAAAA,” one comment with over 38,000 likes read, another saying, “YASS ARI’S TIKTOK ERA.”

Advertisement

Others hinted that they wanted more content like this from the singer on TikTok, with 11,000 people liking a comment that read: “Okay but we need more ari transitions.”

The video now has nearly 750,000 likes and over 3.9 million views in less than 24 hours, and those numbers are likely to rise as more people encounter the clip on their For You Page.

Ariana isn’t the only celebrity to go viral on TikTok recently. Dwayne Johnson went viral for his video reacting to Khloe Kardashian’s Madame Tussauds wax figure.