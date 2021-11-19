Who is Sophia Nur? LA ‘publicist’ allegedly scammed influencers & faked Jack Harlow pregnancy

A woman named Sophia Nur who was apparently posing as a publicist scammed multiple Los Angeles influencers such as Jeff Wittek and Denzel Dion out of thousands of dollars — as well as faking a pregnancy with high-flying artist Jack Harlow.

LA is home to some of the biggest names in global entertainment, ranging from A-list stars of the silver screen to young YouTubers looking to make their way up.

Apparently, some grifters are looking to take advantage of these rich celebrities, though — and someone going by the name Sophia Nur may have pulled off the ultimate heist.

With #SurvivingSophia trending and numerous influencers discussing her alleged antics in a Twitter Spaces call, it was alleged that Sophia may have made herself a lot of money simply from scamming influencers.

What is #SurvivingSophia?

As stated above, many influencers and their fans have referred to this situation as them “surviving Sophia.” They recounted stories about her befriending them and claiming to need to borrow money, then never seeing it again.

During the call, and in various tweets surrounding it, the influencers shared their stories.

One person, Camille, claimed that she bought a plane ticket and hotel stays for Sophia, who she now says “kept trying to get over on her” by frequently requesting more money without paying it back.

let me tell you about this bitch @sophiamnur pic.twitter.com/DT2o4TIItn — camille (@camiicampb) May 23, 2021

Suzy Antonyan and Jeff Wittek, members of David Dobrik’s Vlog Squad, were both also in the Twitter Space, speaking about Sophia and their experiences.

Wittek revealed that he gave Sophia his credit card, as she regularly told stories of how she had been stolen from, robbed, or didn’t have a place to stay.

She also allegedly spoke of how rapper Jack Harlow was obsessed with her, even suggesting that she was pregnant with his child. TikTok user Bluevibe93 posted multiple videos of the Twitter Space, including the first one, embedded here.

Did Sophia Nur really scam influencers for $11m?

There have been many tweets and posts online suggesting that Sophia scammed these influencers and celebrities for a total of $11m.

This figure appears to be unsubstantiated, with the figure not being provided or mentioned throughout the Twitter Space.

The accusations point to thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars, being earned through her “scams” — but $11m might be overstepping the mark.

Internet trolls influencers

Many people hearing about the story struggled to feel sympathy for these LA influencers, sharing jokes and memes in abundance. Knight Tasia said that “y’all are just dumb,” while Asia used TikTok star Khaby Lame to make them see the error in their ways.

You literally gave her your credit card number and let her in your home and then believed her lies without fact checking and etc. that’s not a mental illness y’all are just dumb. #SurvivingSophia pic.twitter.com/yRPlOqlox7 — knight tasia ⁷ (@YOONGISPHASES) November 19, 2021

okok they made this space thinkin we was gon sympathize wit them.. BABYYYYY YALL ARE DUMBBBB #SurvivingSophia pic.twitter.com/tsV3YBw8Nl — asia|| DANAS DAY ˢᵐ (@httpasia3) November 19, 2021

Sophia’s Twitter account was quickly deactivated, though has since been taken over by someone joking about the drama and writing unsavory or derogatory tweets.

Whether we ever hear Sophia’s side of the story remains to be seen.