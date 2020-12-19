Dexerto Awards 2020 results

The Dexerto Awards have wrapped up for 2020, crowning victors in multiple categories across esports and online entertainment, including Esports Rookie of the Year, Streamer of the Year and TikToker of the Year!

2020 has been a wild year in all regards. Through the major issues the world was facing, esports, streaming and content prevailed, keeping fans entertained all year.

So, we whittled down some of the biggest categories to four possible winners: people who excelled in their field, players who set their game alight or moments that left us all open-mouthed in shock.

After hundreds of thousands of votes across all categories, we’re very excited to reveal the final winners of the Dexerto Awards 2020.

Esports Rookie of the Year

WINNER: @iLLeYYY is voted Esports Rookie of the Year 🏆



The @DallasEmpire young gun became a world champion in his first year as a pro 💍https://t.co/USHOtrJFYm pic.twitter.com/Tz1Xu94Vvl — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) December 13, 2020

Winner: iLLeY (Call of Duty)

Runner-up: Bymas (CS:GO)

Third: Alarm (Overwatch)

Fourth: Huanfeng (League of Legends)

Coming in to any esport and winning a world championship in your first outing is an astonishingly impressive feat, and iLLeY looked like a veteran with his smart plays and incredible raw skill in the inaugural season of the CDL.

Call of Duty Player of the Year

WINNER: @DylanEnvoy has been voted Call of Duty Player of the Year for the #DexertoAwards 🏆



Envoy was a CDL MVP finalist and led the Huntsmen to a 3rd place finish at Champs 🔥 https://t.co/8VCHruyKP5 pic.twitter.com/0kXMcBeZsA — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 13, 2020

Winner: Envoy

Runner-up: Simp

Third: Shotzzy

Fourth: Abezy

Winning the vote by just 0.4% over Simp, you voted OpTic Chicago’s Envoy as your best Call of Duty player this year. He was the standout player on the then-Hunstmen roster and always dangerous, even when his team was losing.

League of Legends Player of the Year

The votes are in and @G2Caps is your League of Legends Player of the Year for the #DexertoAwards!



Caps helped lead G2 to consecutive wins in the LEC’s Spring and Summer Split 🥇 https://t.co/vErV62mXPz pic.twitter.com/4E2FQrYjNU — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) December 14, 2020

Winner: Caps

Runner-up: ShowMaker

Third: Canyon

Fourth: JackeyLove

LEC Summer MVP Caps was a key component in making sure the West had some representation deep into Worlds and continues to be one of the most respected and feared players on the Rift.

CS:GO Player of the Year

Who else but @s1mpleO?



The Na’Vi star is officially CS:GO Player of the Year in the #DexertoAwards with 50% of the votes 👏 https://t.co/6uXAiAEtqU pic.twitter.com/W0ZfsvKdI7 — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) December 14, 2020

Winner: S1mple

Runner-up: Zywoo

Third: NiKo

Fourth: BlameF

For many, s1mple is the best Counter-Strike player of all time, so it’s no surprise to see him taking this award. The Ukrainian has been as exceptional this year as every other year and looked unstoppable on LAN early in the year before tournaments had to move online.

Valorant Player of the Year

Winner: Mixwell

Runner-up: ScreaM

Third: Wardell

Fourth: Sinatraa

Former CSGO pro Mixwell has made a seamless transition to Valorant, guiding his G2 team to being near-perfect in Riot’s new FPS. Hopefully 2021 will bring LAN events back and the Spanish star can show us what he’s really capable of.

Warzone Player of the Year

You don’t become the highest earner in the game for nothing…



You’ve voted @HusKerrs as Warzone Player of the Year in the #DexertoAwards! https://t.co/M72HCnq3Vq pic.twitter.com/iCphY1kAbR — DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) December 15, 2020

Winner: HusKerrs

Runner-up: Aydan

Third: Vikkstar

Fourth: Tommey

HusKerrs has been one of the most dominant players in Verdansk since Warzone launched and is comfortably leading the earnings list, so it only makes sense to see him come out on top as Warzone player of the year.

Overwatch Player of the Year:

Winner: Fleta

Runner-up: Choihyobin

Third: Alarm

Fourth: Carpe

Shanghai Dragons just missed out on the Overwatch League finals, but the team’s flex DPS Byung-sun ‘Fleta’ Kim produced some magical moments during OWL, and was named League MVP for 2020.

Streamer of the Year

Here's the big one! @NICKMERCS has won Streamer of the Year at the 2020 #DexertoAwards 🏆



Nick had one of the biggest years in streaming, surpassing 65,000 subscribers on Twitch & closing in on 5 million followers 🔥 https://t.co/7TjHNcJbSM pic.twitter.com/a1uS3qAYDF — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) December 15, 2020

Winner: NICKMERCS

Runner-up: Valkyrae

Third: Hasan

Fourth: xQc

NICKMERCS might have thought his popularity had peaked during his Fortnite days but he actually continued to grow with his switch to Warzone. The FaZe Clan streamer rounds off an incredible year with this win in the Dexerto Awards.

TikToker of the Year

Winning by a margin of just 0.4% of the vote, you all picked @whoisaddison as your #DexertoAwards TikToker of the Year — narrowly beating out @charlidamelio 👑 https://t.co/jAGHPkI05b pic.twitter.com/3aaRsckoGa — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) December 16, 2020

Winner: Addison Rae

Runner-up: Charli D’Amelio

Third: Daniel LaBelle

Fourth: Abby Roberts

Addison Rae’s army of fans came out in full force to push their favorite over the line, beating TikTok’s most followed creator, Charli D’Amelio, by just a handful of votes.

Breakthrough Streamer of the Year

These creators have all had incredible years, but you voted @LudwigAhgren as your Breakthrough Streamer of the Year in the #DexertoAwards! 🏆 https://t.co/UivtclZty9 pic.twitter.com/S3JH7kWqCn — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) December 16, 2020

Winner: Ludwig

Runner-up: Sykkuno

Third: Corpse_Husband

Fourth: The Botez Sisters

Ludwig has enjoyed a standout year in 2020 and his victory over other nominees like Sykkuno and Corpse Husband proves that. All our Breakthrough Streamer of the Year nominees have earned themselves an army of committed fans in 2020 but Ludwig’s turned up in force to give him 46.3% of the final vote.

Cosplayer of the Year

Winning with 75% of the vote, you all chose @Sydeon as your Cosplayer of the Year in the 2020 #DexertoAwards 👏 https://t.co/yo8IkEa17w pic.twitter.com/CJ75waZDAJ — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) December 16, 2020

Winner: Sydeon

Runner-up: Zelina Vega/Thea Trinidad

Third: Shirogane-sama

Fourth: Mk_Ays

GenG content creator Sydeon has captured some of Apex Legends’ fiercest heroines — among a multitude of other characters — with incredibly detailed cosplays in 2020. The effort was clearly appreciated, as she ran away with this award, earning 75% of the vote.

Stream Highlight of the Year

You’ve voted for @timthetatman's epic Fall Guys win as your Stream Highlight of the Year in the #DexertoAwards!



After his long battle with the game, Tim’s first crown brought the entire internet together in celebration 👑 https://t.co/oIkZ0mMQuI pic.twitter.com/PhkEIBzd8r — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) December 17, 2020

Winner: TimTheTatman finally wins on Fall Guys

Runner-up: Dr Disrespect’s first YouTube stream

Third: Aydan pays off his mom’s school loans

Fourth: Thor breaks deadlift world record

In a story the whole streaming world was following, Tim was desperately trying to earn his first crown in Fall Guys. After a LONG time and a LOT of near misses, the moment he finally earned a win was celebrated worldwide.

Headline of the Year

Of course, the Headline of the Year in the 2020 #DexertoAwards is the topic nobody can figure out: @drdisrespect’s Twitch ban.



Will we ever know what actually happened? 🤔 https://t.co/374nrdT3BH pic.twitter.com/CaSOeSuvFp — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) December 17, 2020

Winner: Dr Disrespect’s Twitch ban

Runner-up: H3CZ buys OpTic back

Third: Mixer shuts down

Fourth: 100 Thieves re-enter the Call of Duty League

There have been some jaw-dropping moments in the esports and streaming spheres this year but Dr Disrespect’s Twitch ban is still hotly contested and, to the frustration of just about everyone, not understood. Maybe, in 2021, we’ll finally find out the reason.

Trash Talker of the Year

No surprises here, as @CarlosR is voted Trash Talker of the Year in the #DexertoAwards!



There’s no holds barred with this guy — and that’s why you love him 😂 https://t.co/evWPA06Ki6 pic.twitter.com/uLJ4GlDlYc — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) December 17, 2020

Winner: G2 Ocelote

Runner-up: Dr Disrespect

Third: Scump

Fourth: Tyler1

An award that had Ocelote’s name all over it since it was devised, the G2 owner has made a hilarious habit of mocking his foes with clever tweets and videos. The fact that he’s beaten people like Dr Disrespect to this award is a true testament to his trash talking abilities.

So, there you have it: the complete results for the Dexerto Awards 2020. We want to thank all of you that turned up to vote for your favorite players and creators to show how much their work was appreciated in such a turbulent year.