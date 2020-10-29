Alexandra Botez responds to creepy Twitch viewer asking to see her feet - Dexerto

Twitch streamer and chess guru Alexandra Botez wasn’t going to put up with trolls asking to see her feet during a live stream.

During the broadcast, as Botez was challenging players in chess, a viewer decided to ask the streamer if they could see her feet – something that promoted a hilarious response from Alexandra.

“Sir, you’re not seeing… you know what,” the frustrated streamer began, before pausing with a smirk. “I’m going to show you what’s on my feet, and you’re going to stop asking.”

With that, the 25-year-old lifted up her shoe and showed it off in front of the camera.

“I’m wearing these clogs, okay? This is all you need to know. And if you would ask me that in person, I would turn into Romanian Botez,” she added.

Next, Alexandra pretended to smack the person with her clog while rambling on in Romanian.

“And I would hit you in the head with my shoe,” she warned. “And you wouldn’t see feet because your vision would be blurry.”

Amusingly, after that whole rant, the streamer went right back into challenging whoever she wanted to play next, as if the whole foot fiasco never even happened.

Fans have requested feet before

This isn’t the first time that Alexandra has been asked to show her feet, oddly enough. Earlier in 2020, a viewer donated $3 and asked the streamer to reveal her highly fetishized body part.

Instead of showing them off, however, she simply drew a foot on a piece of paper and held it up for the camera, which confused her two on-stream guests.

“Someone donated to show feet,” she explained, prompting some laughs in the chat.

While Botez has handled the foot remarks quite well thus far, the next time someone dares to ask the chess queen to slip off her shoes to expose her feet, they could be getting a clog to the skull.