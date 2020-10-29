 Alexandra Botez responds to creepy Twitch viewer asking to see her feet - Dexerto
Entertainment

Alexandra Botez responds to creepy Twitch viewer asking to see her feet

Published: 29/Oct/2020 23:01

by Michael Gwilliam
Alexandra Botez posing
Instagram/missbotez

Alexandra Botez

Twitch streamer and chess guru Alexandra Botez wasn’t going to put up with trolls asking to see her feet during a live stream.

During the broadcast, as Botez was challenging players in chess, a viewer decided to ask the streamer if they could see her feet – something that promoted a hilarious response from Alexandra.

“Sir, you’re not seeing… you know what,” the frustrated streamer began, before pausing with a smirk. “I’m going to show you what’s on my feet, and you’re going to stop asking.”

With that, the 25-year-old lifted up her shoe and showed it off in front of the camera.

Alexandra Botez holds a shoe
Twitch/BotezLive
Mess with the Botez, get the shoe.

“I’m wearing these clogs, okay? This is all you need to know. And if you would ask me that in person, I would turn into Romanian Botez,” she added.

Next, Alexandra pretended to smack the person with her clog while rambling on in Romanian.

“And I would hit you in the head with my shoe,” she warned. “And you wouldn’t see feet because your vision would be blurry.”

Amusingly, after that whole rant, the streamer went right back into challenging whoever she wanted to play next, as if the whole foot fiasco never even happened.

Fans have requested feet before

This isn’t the first time that Alexandra has been asked to show her feet, oddly enough. Earlier in 2020, a viewer donated $3 and asked the streamer to reveal her highly fetishized body part.

Instead of showing them off, however, she simply drew a foot on a piece of paper and held it up for the camera, which confused her two on-stream guests.

“Someone donated to show feet,” she explained, prompting some laughs in the chat.

While Botez has handled the foot remarks quite well thus far, the next time someone dares to ask the chess queen to slip off her shoes to expose her feet, they could be getting a clog to the skull.

Entertainment

What is Laundry Stripping? The bizarre new trend taking TikTok by storm

Published: 29/Oct/2020 22:59

by Virginia Glaze
A pair of hands is shown washing clothes in a bucket.
Freepik.com / TikTok

Share

TikTok

TikTok is home to a slew of viral trends, having birthed everything from the ‘Savage’ dance to tasty hacks for your morning coffee — and now, users are sharing a seriously satisfying way to do your laundry.

It’s called “laundry stripping,” and it’s more than just a wash cycle on “perm press.” While this method of cleaning linens and towels has been around for a while, it seems to have just caught on to TikTok, and it has become all the rage among its users.

What is laundry stripping?

Laundry stripping refers to a method of cleaning fabrics, which requires combining a few key ingredients in a bathtub or other large container and leaving it to sit for several hours, while making sure to stir it every so often (not unlike a good stew or sauce).

The most satisfying part about laundry stripping is getting to see how much dirt and grime have separated from the linens into the water — something we usually don’t see in the days of washing machines.

How to strip your laundry

It’s not as sexy as it sounds. For those wanting to try the viral cleaning method, they’ll need:

  • Borax
  • Powdered laundry detergent
  • Washing soda (sodium bicarbonate)
  • And a bathtub!

In essence, all you’ll need to do is combine the ingredients in hot water and leave your towels or linens in the mixture to soak for four to five hours, although the exact time varies from TikTok to TikTok. According to Taste of Home’s Erica Young, the exact recipe is:

“Add one part Borax, one part washing soda and two parts laundry detergent. For a bathtub, we recommend ¼ cup borax, ¼ cup washing soda and ½ cup detergent.”

@mack42kStriping our towels: they came up so much brighter and feel so nice ##foryou ##foryoupage ##fyp ##laundry ##laundrystriping ##cleaning ##cleaningszn♬ original sound – mackenzie

Is laundry stripping safe?

As told by Tide senior scientist Jennifer Ahoni in an interview with CNN earlier this year, no. Claiming that there are certainly less time-consuming and better methods to get your laundry clean, she also states that most of the “grime” we see in the bathtub is actually residue from leftover cleaning products — not dirt, as users have hoped.

@baxtermammaBack at it. Stripping laundry is my guilty pleasure ##laundrystriping ##handyhelper ##diy ##momlife ##fyp♬ Let’s Do It Again – J Boog

“I would not recommend that people do laundry stripping regularly,” she warned. “The hot water temperature can be damaging to fabrics and prematurely age them. It can also cause dye loss on some fabrics.”

Laundry stripping, if you do hope to try it, is best performed on hardy items like towels and sheets, rather than delicate materials like your favorite sweater or those lace doilies your grandma made.