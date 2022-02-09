Corpse Husband reveals why anime voice acting debut was “embarrassing”

YouTube star Corpse Husband recently landed a starring role in Funimation’s Tribe Nine anime, but he claims his voice acting experience was a little “embarrassing,” despite his excitement.

Corpse Husband is a hugely popular YouTuber who skyrocketed to stardom during the Among Us boom of late 2020.

Since then, he’s graduated from a horror story narration channel to a fairly famous music artist, even collaborating with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly.

That’s not all; on February 6, Corpse announced that his signature deep voice had earned him a major role in an anime.

Corpse voices the show’s masked up villain, Ojiro Otori — and judging by a few clips from the English dub, it’s clear that Corpse’s unique voice is absolutely perfect for the character.

Advertisement

Read More: Pokimane shades Ninja and Jessica Blevins after Jidion meetup

During a live stream with Sykkuno and Valkyrae, Corpse Husband opened up about his first-ever voice acting experience, saying it was a little awkward.

Corpse Husband reveals why anime voice acting was “embarrassing”

Corpse Husband did enjoy the experience on the whole, but there was one particular bit he wasn’t super jazzed about – having to make all the grunting “anime noises.”

“Making anime noises has to be one of the most embarrassing things I’ve ever done,” he admitted.

“You have like, a director there, all your audio is being routed to the studio, and they have to listen to you making noises in silence. It’s bad.”

Advertisement

However, the comment didn’t necessarily faze the likes of Valkyrae, who said Corpse can now claim he’s a proper, professional voice actor.

“Oh, god,” Corpse jokingly replied.

Despite the drawbacks of having to make “anime noises” in the booth, it’s clear that Corpse Husband was super excited about landing his first major voice acting role in an anime, as evidenced by his tweet on the subject.

It definitely feels like Ojiro is the perfect character for Corpse, too — the mask, hair, and cape are seriously similar to Corpse’s online avatar, and his deep voice is perfect for on-screen baddies.

Advertisement

VERY excited to announce that i will be voicing Ojiro in the English dub for Tribe Nine✨ From the same creator as Danganronpa & Akudama Drive I couldn't have asked for a better first role very honored to be a part of it❗️ pic.twitter.com/8HyKhQVooo — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) February 6, 2022

Fans can catch Tribe Nine streaming on Funimation as they wait for even more of Corpse Husband’s upcoming announcements.