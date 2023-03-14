When is the winter Love Island 2023 reunion?

Love Island UK’s winter 2023 season has come to an end, but the reunion is just around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know about when it is.

After eight weeks of romance, drama, and heartbreak, the winter Love Island series wrapped up on 13 March, with Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan ultimately being crowned as winners.

Luckily for fans of the BAFTA-winning series, a reunion show has been commissioned by ITV, which will document the contestants’ changed lives following the finale.

Maya Jama has been confirmed as the new host of the special one-off episode, which will see the Islanders talk about their time in the luxury villa. It’s also expected to reveal which Love Island couples are still together after leaving the villa.

So, when is the 2023 winter Love Island: The Reunion? Here is everything you need to know.

When is Love Island reunion 2023?

Love Island: The Reunion will air on ITV2 from 9pm until 10.35pm GMT on March 19. All the cast of this season will return to discuss the drama of the series and what’s happened since.

“It promises to be packed to the rafters with even more gossip direct from the Islanders themselves, exclusive interviews and a celebrity panel desperate to have their say on all things Love Island,” according to Applause Store, who have released tickets for the show.

There will also be a celebrity panel in attendance, and the special episode will recap some of the most tense moments from throughout the series. In addition, fans will be updated on the latest relationship news since the Islanders left the villa.

As the 2023 cast have had their fare share of heated rows and bust-ups, the reunion show will no doubt provide explosive moments, just like all the previous Love Island reunions. Stay tuned.

