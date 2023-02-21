When is the Love Island 2023 finale?

After weeks of romance, dramatic recouplings, and exciting bombshell entries, fans are wondering when the winter Love Island UK 2023 finale is. Here is everything you need to know.

The ninth season of Love Island has been a rollercoaster so far. We’ve seen messy romance unfold, sneaky kisses, shocking dumpings, and dramatic recouplings coming out of Casa Amor.

With a luxurious new villa in South Africa and a brand new host, millions of viewers have been tuning in almost every night to see what the islanders have been up to.

While the winter edition of the BAFTA-winning show has been keeping fans thoroughly entertained, unfortunately, all good things come to an end. So when is the Love Island grand finale? Here’s everything to know.

When is winter Love Island 2023 finale?

Thus far, the official date for the finale has not been announced by ITV. However, it is very likely that this year’s Love Island winners will be crowned on March 13, as they typically take place on a Monday.

This will take exactly eight weeks from the series’ first episode, on Monday, January 16. The previous two seasons of Love Island each lasted a similar length of time.

Who are the favorites to win?

Currently, the favorites to win winter Love Island 2023 are Jessie Wynter and Will Young, who recently rekindled their romance after Will’s shocking Casa Amor antics.

Next is Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall, with third place going to Samie Elishi and Tom Clare. But this could all change very quickly, as there are still a couple more weeks to go until the finale.

You can watch Love Island every night except Saturday at 9pm GMT on ITV2, and can watch the episodes on catch-up on ITVX.

