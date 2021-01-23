 Corpse Husband proves haters wrong as E-GIRLS song hits huge Spotify milestone - Dexerto
Corpse Husband proves haters wrong as E-GIRLS song hits huge Spotify milestone

Published: 23/Jan/2021 14:16

by Connor Bennett
YouTube sensation Corpse Husband decided to dunk on those who doubted that his E-GIRLS song would do well on Spotify as it’s now on track to do over 100 million listens. 

Streamers and content creators who don’t show their face or reveal many personal details are nothing new, but there haven’t been as many who’ve had the same levels of success as Corpse Husband.

The YouTuber, who still hasn’t revealed his face or name, has blown up in recent months thanks to Among Us – with his games bringing together some of the biggest creators and celebrities around. 

Aside from gaming, and reading creepy horror stories in his trademark deep voice, the YouTuber also makes music – and he’s on track to have ridiculous success on Spotify, despite there being plenty of doubters. 

Corpse Husband hasn’t showed his face on YouTube just yet.

As of writing, Corpse’s song ‘E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE!’ has racked up over 86 million streams on Spotify, and is well on track to hit the 100 million total in the next few weeks. 

With that, the mysterious YouTuber decided to take a victory lap and stick it in the face of the haters who doubted that the track would have any success. 

“I normally don’t care about number goals much, but that one means a lot to me because of how much I was told it’d do bad, not to do it & how much bullshit went on behind the scenes for the song to even come out,” he tweeted on his Corpse Alt account. 

Corpse also used the figures to send love to his fans for having his back. “And it’s all thanks to you guys,” he added. “Believe me when I say you all REALLY shook the industry behind the scenes more than you know, and continue to.”

The unbelievable figures won’t be enough to break Spotify records, however, as some of the most-streamed songs have reached listen totals in the billions.

TikTok star Olivia Rodrigo has been lighting Spotify up with her song ‘Drivers License’, so it just goes to show much success content creators can have in the music world.

Has LazarBeam quit Fortnite?

Published: 23/Jan/2021 12:44

by Connor Bennett
Fans of YouTube star Lannan ‘LazarBeam’ Eacott have been questioning whether or not he’s quit playing Fortnite after not uploading a gameplay video in a good while. 

The original rise of Fortnite saw creators from across the globe explode in popularity regardless of whether they were focused on livestreaming on Twitch or making videos for YouTube.

However, some of the original big names like Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney, and Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff, among others, have turned away from Fortnite and decided to play games like Valorant and Warzone. 

Plenty of creators still remain, though, they have issues with a lack of updates, and how the competitive scene is being run, to name just a few problems. Now, fans of LazarBeam have been asking if he is following the likes of Ninja and Tfue, and walking away from Fortnite. 

Lazarbeam is one of the most popular Australian creators around.

Did LazarBeam quit Fortnite?

Even though his fellow Aussies like Fresh, Lachlan, and LoserFruit have carried on playing Fortnite, LazarBeam hasn’t uploaded a YouTube video about it since mid-December. Though, he has tweeted about it.

In that time, he’s made videos on Among Us and Spellbreak, while also uploading his usual meme reactions from TikTok, as well as a more personal video reflecting on how 2020 went for him. 

Even though he’s uploaded videos since his last Fortnite upload, Lazarbeam hasn’t said one way or the other that he’s quit Fortnite officially, and has supported other creators – like TheGrefg – who’ve continued on with the battle royale.

Will LazarBeam return to Fortnite?

It could be the case that he returns to Epic Games’ battle royale soon, perhaps once a new update is released. 

Other content creators have done similar, taking breaks because the devs aren’t rolling out as many regular updates as they used to, and the game feels a bit stale. But, we’ll just have to wait and see if that’s the case for LazarBeam whenever v15.30 launches. 