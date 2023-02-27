CodeMiko hit with surprise Twitch ban

Twitch star CodeMiko has been hit with yet another ban on Twitch, and it’s not clear what the reason is.

With almost a million followers on Twitch, there’s no doubt that CodeMiko is among the most popular creators on the purple streaming platform.

Known for her v-tuber streams, CodeMiko has almost 2,000 people that regularly come by to hang out every time she goes live.

On February 27, Miko was hit with a surprise ban from the platform, but it’s not clear what the reason is just yet.

CodeMiko hit with ban on Twitch

Right after the ban, CodeMiko’s Twitch channel disappeared. Instead, it just shows a message from the platform.

Article continues after ad

“This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” it reads.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Twitch

The reason for the ban is unknown at the time of writing, but we’ll be sure to update this article as more information is released.

This story is developing…