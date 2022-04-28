What is TikTok’s reward program & how does it work?

You may have heard about TikTok’s reward program that allows users to earn coupons, money, and more by referring new users to the app. Here’s everything you need to know about the scheme.

TikTok’s popularity has skyrocketed in the past few years, becoming the most downloaded app in the first three months of 2022, and having a huge impact on the way other apps are operating.

The platform is constantly generating new trends, memes, challenges and more, and if you are a frequent user of the app, the chances are that at some point you’ve suggested to a friend that they make an account on the app as well.

However, you may not have known that there’s actually sometimes a way for you to get rewards for inviting friends to the app using a referral code.

The program appears to only be available in select regions, and only for limited periods of time, so it’s worth getting involved if you’re given the opportunity. Here’s how to use the scheme.

Who is eligible for the TikTok rewards program?

First, in order to be eligible for TikTok Rewards, you must have an active TikTok account. In addition to this, you must be above the minimum age requirement, which differs from country to country:

Egypt — 21+

— 21+ Japan — 20+

— 20+ Korea — 19+

— 19+ All other countries — 18+

However, it is important to note that the program doesn’t appear to be available in all regions at all times.

You also won’t be eligible if you are an employee of TikTok, or if your account has been marked as a scam account.

Who can I refer to the TikTok rewards program?

The people who you refer using the program must also fulfill set criteria in order to be eligible. They must:

Have never created an account on TikTok.

Have never downloaded the app onto their device.

Be above their country’s age limit.

Be from the same country as the user that referred them.

What can you get with TikTok rewards?

Through referring friends and completing video-watching tasks, users can earn rewards.

According to TikTok: “You can redeem your hard-earned TikTok referral rewards for actual money. But that’s not all! You can also redeem your TikTok rewards as coupons or mobile top-ups in certain countries. Rewards will be converted to cash at a fixed rate.”

They instruct users to check the app to see what awards are available in their country.

How to refer someone to TikTok rewards

In order to refer a friend using the TikTok rewards program, the steps are fairly simple.

Open TikTok. Head to the Discover or For You Page, and click on the ‘TikTok Rewards’ widget (note: if you do not have the widget, you may not currently have access to the program). Click on the coin in the top left. Find your referral link and invitation code to send to your friends.

If you’ve been referred by a friend, here’s how you start earning points:

Download and launch TikTok. Go to the ‘Profile’ tab. Click on the coin next to your name. Enter the referral code you were sent within 24 hours to win rewards.

TikTok explains: “All you have to do is invite your friends to join TikTok. As they download the app and watch videos, both of you will get to you both earn TikTok reward points.”

According to some TikTok users, the program is only available in some regions and appears to be for a limited time, but keep an eye out for that rewards banner if you want to try out the scheme.

