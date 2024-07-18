A new hack has been discovered that allows you to get unlimited food from some of the biggest fast food chains – so here’s how it works.

TikTok user @mrcultdaddy explained the trick, telling viewers that he’d come across it while he was in college and that it involved a glitch that supplied him with endless free food.

“Nowadays, every restaurant, every food place, they all have an app, and most of them will give you something free if you sign up for their rewards system. You just have to give them your email,” he said.

Traditionally, this reward will be limited to one free item per person, but according to the TikToker, there’s a “glitch” in the system that tricks it into thinking that you have a different email every time.

“Let’s say your email is cultdaddyspam@gmail.com. Well, if you do a ‘plus’ after your email— cultdaddyspam+hello@gmail.com—it will still go to your inbox, but most of these restaurants think of it as a different email,” the content creator shared. “You can do can do ‘plus hello,’ ‘plus grandma,’ ‘plus TikTok.’”

“Because these apps think of it as a brand new email, you can continually sign up and get free food or whatever the incentive is without having to make other email addresses,” he explained.

He used the Chick-fil-A app as an example, saying: “If you signed up on the app, you got a free sandwich… I easily got over 50 to 60 free sandwiches.”

The video went on to gain over 100,000 views, with many impressed by the hack.

“I’ve made so many emails for free trials but this sounds like a better alternative if it works,” one said.

“Doing the lord’s work sir,” another wrote.

Chick-fil-A Chick-fil-A is one of several fast food chains offering customers rewards upon signing up and on their birthday

“Great for the homeless! Could also use different birthdates for places, known to give you something free for your birthday. Could be lots of different restaurants so that you always get something warm,” one suggested.

Some, however, pointed out that the glitch could potentially prove to be unethical, warning commenters “Do it at chains only, not small spots.”

It’s also possible that if this trick really catches on, chains will start to crackdown on “plus” email addresses.

And if you’re looking for other free food tricks, a different TikToker also went viral after they revealed another hack to get free Popeyes every day.