How to buy TikTok coins

TikTok has its very own digital currency, coins, which allow you to purchase ‘gifts’ you can send to your favorite creators on the app — here’s how to buy them.

The ability to live stream is a common feature of many social media platforms, and TikTok is no exception, allowing creators who meet a certain few requirements to stream to their followers right from within the app.

TikTok also has its own gifts feature, which means users can donate to their favorite creators in the form of various emoticons which can eventually be translated into real-world money.

The app even started allowing users to donate to certain creators right from the comment sections of their videos.

These gifts are purchased using coins, which is TikTok’s digital currency. But how do you buy coins in order to purchase gifts?

How to get coins on TikTok

You are able to purchase coins right from within the TikTok app, though you must be 18 or older to do so.

To buy coins, simply do as follows:

Launch TikTok. Tap on the ‘Profile’ tab. Click the three lines in the top right corner, then ‘Settings and privacy.’ Tap ‘Balance.’ Next to the coin total, click ‘Recharge.’ Select the amount you’d like to buy, and follow the on-screen instructions to pay.

You are also able to recharge your coins on the website, and with a lower channel fee than on the app, it can make it cheaper to purchase them that way.

Opening the gift panel on a live stream will allow you to use your coins to donate to your favorite creator via gifts.

This feature has proven to be a highly popular one so far, with a range of different gifts for you to spend your coins on.