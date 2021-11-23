What is TikTok High? Florida high school stairs go viral

One Florida high school is taking over TikTok as students across The Sunshine State flock to make videos in front of its iconic stairs.

TikTok is a hive for viral content. The platform is constantly churning out a storm of dances, recipes, songs, and other trends that have taken over the internet on numerous occasions.

As such, it’s not surprising to see creators all across the app taking part in various challenges to stay in the loop, no matter what the cost… but some people are flying halfway across the United States just to make a video at one particular staircase.

Florida’s Venice High School is going viral on TikTok, and it’s all thanks to an iconic set of stairs that are popping up all over users’ For You Pages.

What are the #venicestairs?

The #venicestairs hashtag boasts a wealth of videos featuring TikTokers showing off their dance moves in front of a staircase at Florida’s Venice High School, going viral and producing a huge trend at the same time.

The trend has spawned its very own dance, most often paired alongside T-Pain’s song ‘Booty,’ although many taking part in the trend prefer to use other dances with other music — as long as it’s in front of those famous stairs, that is.

The hashtag has accrued over 2 million views at the time of writing, with multiple videos going viral. One user even flew “halfway across the country” to visit the high school and showed off her impromptu trip in a video that has garnered over 700,000 views.

While some schools are widely known for their sports team or academics, this particular school is getting national attention online for its staircase — so much so that it’s becoming somewhat of a tourist destination.