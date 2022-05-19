What is the “whatever daddy wants, daddy gets” TikTok sound?

TikTok users all over the world are hearing the sound “whatever daddy wants, daddy gets,” go viral on the app. Here’s everything we know about the newly trending clip.

Over the last few years, TikTok has grown to over one billion monthly users among a wide variety of creators and viewers from almost everywhere around the world.

With its growth, the short-form video app has seen hundreds, if not thousands, of sounds gain viral popularity — like the ‘you crazy girl’ clip and Louis Theroux’s ‘money don’t jiggle, jiggle’ rap.

Now users are hearing the deep-voiced “whatever daddy wants, daddy gets” clip and they’re left wondering where it actually came from.

Whatever daddy wants, daddy gets TikTok sound

Like many TikTok sounds, this one stems from a single creator who happened to go viral on the app.

Uploaded on April 27, 2022, Rulatha4th’s video has been viewed nearly four million times with over 17,000 positive comments from users around the world.

The sound quickly went viral with creators uploading videos using the clip to talk about two people being in a relationship with each other.

Captioned “POV: You walk past the band kids who are also dating each other,” the video from ‘okcron’ has received almost a million views in just a week.

That’s not the only topic users are talking about, though.

With 126,000 views in less than a day, this TikToker’s video shows him going into a comic book store.

With around 3,500 videos using the sound, it’s not super-viral quite yet. Give it a few days, however, because over a thousand of those videos were uploaded in the time it took to write this article.

For more TikTok trends and platform news, head over to our hub.