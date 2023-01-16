What is the ‘Waffle House has a new host’ meme on TikTok?

A new meme is sweeping TikTok, as users are flooding the comments with the phrase ‘Waffle House has a new host.’ Here is everything you need to know.

Over the years, there have been many different comment memes to go viral on the social media app. This involved users spamming about a mayonnaise incident that never happened, or the phrase ‘crop’ under random videos.

The latest comment trend that’s been frustrating many people is a meme related to Waffle House. You may have noticed the phrase “Waffle House has a new host” in the comments of various videos with no other context.

While some have understood its origins, many are still confused. Luckily for you, we’ve got you covered with all the details.

‘Waffle House has a new host’ meme explained

This all started when YouTuber Johnny RaZeR shared a video explaining the trend. He said the idea behind the phrase was to flock the entire comment section on social media.

“This is a phrase that is going to haunt me for the rest of my life. By explaining it to you, you’re now part of the bit and you are recruited to join the fight,” he explained.

“As for the meaning of the quote itself, honestly, I know just as much as you. I’m pretty sure it’s just a reference to cursed waffle houses, which has been a bit of a running gag on my channel,” Johnny said.

Initially, it was supposed to target YouTube. However, it slowly turned into a meme of its own as people started sharing the same on TikTok, and several other platforms.

This isn’t the first time a nonsensical meme has gone viral on the short-form app.

Earlier this month, thesleepyparamedic shared a video encouraging others to participate in “operation crumb blast.” The “operation” involved people commenting with a croissant emoji on any video they came across on their For You Pages.