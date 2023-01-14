Waffle House refuses to serve customers using viral ‘TikTok hacks’

Waffle House employees have taken a stand against multiple “secret menu” videos going viral on TikTok, refusing to take orders for anything that is not specified in their menu.

For those unaware, In-N-Out fast food restaurants offer “secret menu” items that cannot be found on their menu cards.

Ever since this became widespread knowledge thanks to the social media, fast food enjoyers and content creators started searching for secret menus in other restaurants.

One Waffle House seemingly did not take kindly to the waves of customers who wanted to order from the secret menu as instructed by TikTok content creators.

TikTok user @officialgodbodycash uploaded a video showing a sign at the cash register that reads: “We are not making anything you saw on TikTok.”

TikTok hacks and other secret menu-related media have become quite a nuisance for many fast-food places lately so it’s no wonder some restaurants might have gotten fed up with overly customized orders.

Some time ago a story about someone trying to order a frappuccino for 5 cents was revealed by a Starbucks barista. And while they just canceled the order, it’s still probably incredibly annoying to have to be on a constant lookout for people trying to “hack” the menu in such a busy workplace.

Some comments under the TikTok wholly support the employees. “The employees [are] SICK of the TikTok specials,” one person comments. Another similar comment reads: “waffle house not gon play w y’all.”

But there’s another side to this debate, arguing that not having a secret menu is bad press on their part.

“Waffle house don’t even answer the phone y’all thought they was doing a secret menu,” proclaims one comment criticizing this behavior. And another user agrees with the sentiment: “That literally was an opportunity for growth.. they fumbled.”

Waffle House has not made any official statements about its “secret menu” or the trends surrounding it.