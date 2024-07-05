TikTok’s viral scrambled pancake trend called an absolute “crime”

TikTok’s viral scrambled pancake trend has the internet divided, with many users trying out this new ‘hack’, while others have been left with their stomachs churning.

One of the first videos that kickstarted the trend was posted back in June and has since gained over 19 million views on the platform.

The video’s poster, @archivedchef, who regularly posts food-based content, began, “Don’t take this the wrong way, but you’ve been making pancakes wrong your whole life.”

She instructed viewers, “Just scramble them like you would scramble eggs. It’s so much easier.” She could be seen dividing up the batter into small bite-sized pieces, which safe to say do look very much like scrambled eggs.

“As you can see it looks much better,” she concluded.

After the video was posted, it quickly became a trend on TikTok, with countless users on the platform trying out the new pancake-making method.

Many posted their own versions of scrambled pancakes, whipping them up in the same method as Archivedchef, but experimenting with different flavors and toppings. One user, Juliette, who also went viral on the platform titled her video “Surprise your boyfriend with scrambled pancakes.”

She loaded them with drizzles of chocolate sauce and maple syrup.

“Never and you can’t make me,” one commenter issued underneath the video.

What’s certain is that the scrambled pancake trend has viewers thoroughly divided, with many disgusted by the creation.

“This is a crime,” one of the top comments read underneath the original video.

“Not sure if this is an abomination or pure genius,” another wrote.

Even popular frozen waffle brand Eggo commented underneath the video, saying “Scrambling pancakes is WILD.”

As it turns out, however, scrambled pancakes do already appear to be a traditional dish in some countries, and aren’t considered to be that unusual at all.

“Hi, this is actually a traditional food from Austria. I know it because I am from there and it’s called ‘Kaiserschmarrn’ and you serve it with warmed-up jam.”

“In Slovenia, this is called Šmoren and it’s sooo good… but the batter is a little different from the pancake one,” another told viewers.

This isn’t the first food hack to go viral this summer. Starbucks’ ‘coffee cracking’ trend had caffeine lovers everywhere trying it out.