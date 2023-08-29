What is the “someone cooked here” sound trend on TikTok?

A new sound trend is taking TikTok by storm and it’s become known as the “someone cooked here” trend. But what does it actually mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

TikTok stands as one of the most widely used social media platforms, drawing millions of users each day who come to the app to share their own videos and browse content on their For You Page.

Over the years, many inside jokes and memes have been popping up on the app, sparking new trends. This has grown stronger as users are able to use the same sounds to participate in certain trends.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One popular audio trend is the “someone cooked here” audio, which features some ominous music before a man is heard saying: “Someone cooked here.”

The sound is from Breaking Bad season 4, episode 11, when Walter White (Bryan Cranston) realizes someone—in this case, Jesse (Aaron Paul)—has been cooking meth in the lab without him.

It’s been used in more than 20,000 TikToks as a new trend was created on August 19. But what is the trend?

Article continues after ad

Mourizal Zativa/Unsplash

What does the “someone cooked here” TikTok sound mean?

The account ritzecracker posted the sound on August 19, with a caption about using the leg extension machine at the gym.

The sound has since been used in similar ways to illustrate green flags or surprising behavior, either in relationships or just for general things.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“When you enter his room and he has four pillows, a throw blanket, and sheets that aren’t navy blue,” said one viral TikTok.

Another TikTok said: “When I told my bf I’d make him watch 10 things I hate about you but he says he’d already seen it”.

Article continues after ad

“When he asks if I’m going to wear standing jeans or sitting jeans,” another said.

Another TikTok user even made the trend work for Starbucks as she said: “When my starbz tastes so good and I just know someone put their whole mushroom-frog loving, tarot card reading, blue hair dye, they/themussy into it.”

Article continues after ad

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

How to duet on TikTok | How to Stitch on TikTok | How to go live on TikTok | How to find contacts on TikTok | How to use TikTok Stories | Best time to post on TikTok for more views and likes