What is the Jack Sparrow run on TikTok? Johnny Depp character goes viral

TikTok has been taken over by yet another trend, this time the ‘Jack Sparrow run,’ where creators mimic the style of run from Johnny Depp’s character in the Pirates of the Caribbean movie series.
If you’re a fan of Johnny Depp, you know of his iconic role as Captian Jack Sparrow in the five-film pirate-focused series ‘Pirates of the Caribbean.’
During the movie, he has a unique style to the way he runs around — and TikTokers have made it go viral in the latest trend to hit the short-form video app.
Here’s everything we know about the Jack Sparrow run TikTok trend.
Jack Sparrow run TikTok trend
Throughout the movie series, Captain Jack Sparrow can be seen doing his famous run with his arms flailing to the side in a style of run that nearly mimics a skip.
At the time of writing, TikTok shows that the search for ‘Jack sparrow run’ on the site has been viewed almost 64 million times.
‘MattScharff’ uploaded his attempt at the iconic run on April 28, and has received millions of views since.
@mattscharff
Which captain Jack Sparrow run was better?? #mattandmaddie #piratesofthecaribbean
♬ Pirates Of The Caribbean – Main Theme – He’s A Pirate – Geek Music
The trend is often popular with groups of people, as Trainingwithregan shows in her viral video.
She talked everybody at her gym into doing the run, and they loved it.
@traininwithreagan
I think Jacob and Brandon did their best impression of my impression of Jack sparrow #jacksparrow #jacksparrowrun #jacksparrowrunchallenge #gymchallenge #whodiditbetter
♬ Pirates Of The Caribbean – Main Theme – He’s A Pirate – Geek Music
TikToker ‘Joggingjacksparrow‘ has taken the trend to the next level, as he’s dedicated his entire channel to the run.
Donning a costume almost identical to Johnny Depp himself, he’s amassed over 50,000 followers in just a few weeks.
@joggingjacksparrow
Truly the only proper way to rum savvy?! @Johnny Depp #jacksparrow #johnnydepp #piratesofthecaribbean #viral #treadmillchallenge #rundisney #rumdisney #freejohnny #freejohnnydepp #jacksparrowrun
There you have it — everything we know about the viral Jack Sparrow run.