John Krasinski brushes off TikTok interviewer in awkward encounter

TikToker Kate Mackz’s brief interview with John Krasinski is going viral after the actor awkwardly brushed her off.

Content creator Katie Mackz, also known as ‘The Running Interviewer,’ has a unique niche on TikTok. In her videos, she approaches people on the street wearing sneakers and asks them: “Hey, how many miles are you running today?”

Regardless of their response, she entices them to join her for a run, offering incentives like new sneakers, covering a meal, or other relevant rewards tailored to the situation.

Many of them are celebrities, and they usually play along when the TikToker asks them her signature question. In a viral clip featuring Jason Derulo, he responded that he “definitely wasn’t planning on running any miles,” before he was offered a pair of sneakers to run a mile with Mackz.

But while most people in her videos understand the assignment, there are a few exceptions. At a premiere event for John Krasinski’s new movie ‘IF,’ it was clear that the actor was unaware of Mackz’s schtick when she approached him.

“I gotta ask you how many miles you’re running today. I see you got those sneakers” the TikToker told Krasinski, who was wearing white sneakers. “Okay…” the actor responded, while smiling awkwardly. “How many miles are you running today?” she asked before he quickly walked away.

The video’s gone viral with over 497,000 views, with many commenters noting that Krasinski seemed unfamiliar with Mackz’s running-style interview, and may have thought that she was roasting his shoes.

“Omg no he needs context,” one person wrote. “Awww this makes me sad, I hope he sees this and redeems himself on a run,” another added.

“He did not understand the assignment,” a third commented. “As someone who has never seen your content I thought you were roasting him too,” someone else said.

This is just the latest awkward celebrity interview to go viral on the app, after a TikToker interviewed film director Baz Luhrmann without recognizing him.