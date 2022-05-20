Twitch streamer breaks $1,000 gaming chair in fit of rage

Twitch streamer and Dota 2 pro-player Mason Venne broke his $1,000 gamer chair in a bout of rage during a match of Valve’s popular MOBA title.

Mason is one of the most popular North American Dota 2 players of all time, having been an active player in the scene for nearly a decade now.

While being known for his incredible Dota skills, he’s also become known for his big personality and hilarious rage-filled outbursts during his Twitch streams.

Now, Mason has gone viral for attacking his expensive gaming chair in his latest live-streamed tantrum.

Twitch streamer breaks expensive gaming chair

Mason was live on May 19 when he was sent into a frenzy during a Dota 2 match.

In the clip, he leaped out of his chair and shouted: “What the f**k, what the f**k!” over and over again. He then slapped the back of his chair Donkey Kong-style while completely breaking off its front piece.

After realizing what he had done he said defeatedly, “Oh my god, I broke a $1,00 chair.”

Luckily for him, he was able to reattach the piece that was broken off, although admitting the chair doesn’t fully feel the same as before.

MOBA games have the special ability to cause unbelievable amounts of rage within their players, and Mason nearly destroying his chair is a perfect example of that.

While this certainly won’t be the last time Mason has an outburst on stream, he may want to lay off the chair-beatings for a while.