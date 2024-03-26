Pirates of the Caribbean fans will “boycott” reboot without Johnny Depp

Pirates of the Caribbean franchise’s continuation has been up in the air with its producer confirming a reboot with the sixth movie – leading fans to call for a boycott.

The famed movie franchise gained popularity thanks to its leading cast of Kiera Knightly, Orlando Bloom, and Johnny Depp. In the role of Jack Sparrow, Depp cemented himself as a household name appearing in all five original movies as the face of the franchise.

But with rumblings of a sixth movie, and possibly female-led, Depp made it clear he wouldn’t be involved. His very public defamation trial versus Amber Heard led Disney to drop the actor entirely after she published an op-ed about their relationship.

As far as anyone is concerned, Depp has severed all ties. With the news that the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie will be a reboot, John Depp fans want nothing to do with it.

ComicBook.com spoke with producer Jerry Bruckheimer about his latest works and a status update on Top Gun and Pirates of the Caribbean. He hinted the latter will likely hit the big screen first as it’s getting a total reboot saying, “But we’re gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don’t have to wait for certain actors.”

The actor in question is more than likely Johnny Depp. At the news that the franchise will reboot all original characters and stories, fans are up in arms.

“A Reboot? With an other actor as Captain jack sparrow ?? This is STUPID… Boycott that film… Withou Johnny Depp = NO Pirates of the Caribbean and NO Jack Sparrow,” said one fan on X/Twitter.

While some believe the new reboot could work, one fan said, “haha not even close. For one, people will boycott it automatically just because of Depp. Depp carried those films and without him it will just be yet another generic Disney flop that doesn’t draw in the box office.”

“I will boycott all of@Disney forever if they do this. & this coming from someone who grew up collecting all the Disney videos, who takes trips to Disney land regularly w/ my entire extended family & our kids. I will make it my mission to boycott Disney if the bring back Depp,” said another.

While more news emerges about the detials of the sixth installment, there are plenty of new movies to keep you occupied every month.