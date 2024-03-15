“Max Jack” movie explained – is it on Netflix?

People on TikTok have been watching clips from the “Max Jack movie” – but what exactly is it, and can you watch it on Netflix or anywhere else on streaming?

Netflix’s biggest competitor isn’t Prime Video, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, or Apple TV: it’s TikTok. After all, one is the biggest streaming platform on the planet, while the other attracts extraordinary viewership (it’s believed more than one billion videos are viewed daily).

Things get a bit… weird when it crosses over with TV and movies, especially when seemingly random titles go viral for no reason at all. All it takes is a particularly dramatic clip, some crafty hashtags, and the algorithm playing ball and suddenly millions are interested in the likes of Special Day, Rust Creek, and Backstroke.

On this occasion, more than 50 million people have watched clips from the “Max Jack movie” – and if you have, you’ve probably struggled to find it yourself.

What is the Max Jack movie?

The “Max Jack movie” is actually titled Proximity. Released in 2020, it follows a young lumberjack from Alaska who’s abducted by aliens – and when nobody believes him, he sets out to find proof.

TikTok user @vegeta66770 first posted a scene from the film on March 9, with subsequent clips amassing tens of millions of views. Of course, the video doesn’t say what the movie is called, but thousands of comments have confirmed that it’s Proximity.

How to watch Proximity – is it on Netflix?

Proximity is available to stream on Hulu.

It isn’t on Netflix right now, but we’ll update this space if that changes. In the UK, it’s also available to stream via Prime Video.

It’s worth noting that the film has a 38% Rotten Tomatoes score. Audience scores are often much higher – but in this case, it’s even lower at just 33%.

