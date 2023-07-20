What is the DougDoug drive-thru fast food challenge? Trend explained after Ludwig creates new record

A new challenge is taking Twitch by storm, and it was created by none other than DougDoug. But was exactly do you need to do to take part in the challenge? Here’s everything you need to know.

American Twitch streamer and YouTuber Douglas Scott Wreden, popularly known as DougDoug, has been in the spotlight recently as his drive-through challenge went viral in the streaming community.

With major streamers like Ludwig and the rest of the Yard podcast crew, Lacari, and Mizkif taking on the challenge, you might be wondering what the fuss is about.

Article continues after ad

If going to multiple fast food restaurants in a row and eating as many calories as you possibly can sounds like something you’d want to do, look no further as this is everything you need to know about taking part in the challenge yourself.

What is the DougDoug Drive-Thru fast food challenge?

The DougDoug Drive-Thru challenge involves streamers visiting 10-11 drive-through restaurants or takeaway joints continuously, with the goal of consuming as many calories as possible along the way.

There are also certain rules that participants will have to follow, which DougDoug revealed in a tweet. These include:

Article continues after ad

4 Fighters

Max of 1 drink place (e.g. Starbucks)

Max of 2 dessert places (e.g. Krispy Kreme)

Must go to KFC

You also must order whatever the people in front of you in the line ordered, and you can’t change anything about the orders.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Currently, Ludwig along with Aiden, Falco, and Slime, the three other members of the Yard, which is Ludwig’s podcast on YouTube, hold the record for most calories consumed as they achieved a jaw-dropping feat by consuming an incredible 17,385 calories during the challenge while visiting 11 different eateries.

However, Ludwig’s victory in the drive-thru challenge faced scrutiny when fans noticed that his team didn’t order the same food as the customers in front of them at In-N-Out.

Article continues after ad

As of now, DougDoug has remained silent on the matter of Ludwig’s attempt at the drive-thru challenge. However, his Twitter post hinted at inviting other streamers to participate and try to beat their record.

This is not the only food-related topic that has taken the internet by storm recently. Food TikToker Flavcity was accused of deceiving viewers with products for his own financial gain.