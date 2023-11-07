Twitch streamer meets her “soulmate” at a McDonald’s drive-thru

Twitch star ExtraEmily posted a video of her at a McDonald’s drive-through, where she believes met her “soulmate.”

ExraEmily is a popular streamer on the streaming platform Twitch, where she boasts more than 260,000 followers. She’s known for her high-energy, bubbly personality.

Recently, Emily visited a McDonald’s drive-through, where she immediately vibed with the drive-through attendant. As she pulls in and makes her order, Emily was surprised by the man’s friendliness, and effervescence, which matched her own perfectly.

Article continues after ad

She asks, “Can I please have a four-piece Chicken McNugget Happy Meal.”

“Sure!”, the man responds, clearly enthused. After she orders her sprite, the man can be heard giggling in the background. He tells her to “Have a good one,” before Emily accidentally responds affectionately, “You too, b**ch.” She cringes after her faux pas.

Article continues after ad

Emily finally sees her “soulmate”

As she moves through to the drive-through section, she’s excited to meet the mystery man who took her order.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In the second clip, Emily looks visibly enthused by the stranger, who shouts, “Hello,” at her, in a tone that clearly matches her own.

After he gives her the order’s total, she thanks him, to which he replies, “My pleasure.” Emily stares into the camera, saying “Oh my God.” She tells the man, “I am pleasured,” enthusiastically beeping her card on the machine.

“Nice,” the man says, before they thank one another, and Emily drives off clearly stunned by their identical energies.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans on Reddit clearly got a kick out of this interaction, with one stating they had a “quirk off sesh.” Another concurred, “Not many people match her energy but this random drive-through guy seamlessly matched it with ease.”

However, some were concerned, saying “She’s driving again.” This comes after recent concerns fans had of Emily driving while using her mobile phone.