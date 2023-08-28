NPC TikToker breaks character after conquering hotdog gifts: “Glizzy Overdrive”

An NPC TikTok streamer couldn’t hold it together after going into “Glizzy Overdrive”, ducking out of the camera’s view to break character.

NPC streams have taken over TikTok ever since ‘PinkyDoll’ forwarded the trend with the help of her catchphrase, “Ice cream so good”. The TikTok star and OnlyFans creator later revealed she made up to $7,000 a day through NPC streams, inspiring many to follow suit.

Now hundreds of creators are cashing in, streaming as Non-Player-Characters that don’t react unless viewers send them gifts, resulting in them regurgitating scripted lines. Well, at least that’s the idea.

Jason, who goes by ‘jason.reborn’ on TikTok, calls himself “the ORIGINAL glizzBot” for his unique take on NPC streams. But Jason was unable to keep it together after going into “Glizzy Overdrive”.

Now, for anyone confused as to what exactly “Glizzy Overdrive” means, don’t worry — we’ve got you covered (In fact, we’ve already had an in-depth discussion explaining the nuances to some of our writers today).

Glizzy originally was slang for a Glock handgun but evolved over the years to refer to a hot dog due to the extended magazine of a pistol coming to about the same length. In this instance, it’s referring to a hot dog sticker that viewers can gift streamers.

One thing worth noting, however, is that a glizzy is a hotdog with a sexual innuendo referring to male genitalia. Jason leaned into the innuendo, taking things to another level by creating “Glizzy Overdrive”, an NPC reaction triggered by a certain amount of gifted hotdogs.

Devouring the invisible weiners, Jason’s “Glizzy Overdrive” looks awfully similar to someone performing oral sex — and his viewers are all for it. But in one of his latest streams, Jason struggled to control his emotions, ducking off-screen as the hilarity of his actions became too much.

“Entering gluck gluck mode,” Jason announced but quickly burst into laughter. A second attempt ended just the same, with only his body seen heaving as he cackled off to the side.

Viewers were amused by the break in character and theorized as to what was the final straw. It seems a new “move” Jason incorporated may have resulted in him being unable to keep a straight face; “It was the ball fondling.”

