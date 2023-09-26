TikToker sparks debate with McDonald’s “life hack” to use cup holders the right way

A TikToker sparked a debate with a McDonald’s “life hack” to use cup holders the right way, which viewers aren’t exactly convinced by.

Life hacks are always useful. At least, that’s if they actually work. Be it a way to get all the ketchup out of a bottle, or using a cup of gasoline to get rid of a nest of wasps.

However, some life hacks are just downright useless, and at times probably counter-intuitive to helping you, rather, potentially creating a bigger mess than doing it normally would have done.

Article continues after ad

This is what a TikToker started up after showing off a “life hack” for McDonald’s cups which may leave you with a big mess in your car.

Article continues after ad

Uploaded by a TikTok aggregator yoodatsfunny, they showed off a life hack that reveals how to use a car’s cup holder the right way to hold multiple drinks. “You know these cupholders were made for this?” the person in the video said of the trick.

The life hack essentially sees you placing a cardboard cup holder in the center console of a car, which appears to balance by itself once you push at least two drinks through the cardboard cup holder.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

However, if you give it a little bit of thought, it may not be as effective as it seems. Which is what many viewers pointed out in the comments.

Article continues after ad

“Take one left turn and that all goes on your floor,” a commenter said of the life hack. With another adding, “It absolutely works… if you only go 15 mph.”

“Once I hit a curb all those drinks are going flying,” another said of the supposed lifehack. Another commenter pointed out that their car is most likely the only car that could fit the cardboard cup holders.

Article continues after ad

In fact, a commenter even pointed out what car model it is, saying, “That’s the brand new Nissan Rogue and no they were not designed for that.”