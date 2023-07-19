Food TikToker Flavcity accused of deceiving viewers with products for financial gain

Food TikToker Flavcity is currently under fire after accusations that he deceived viewers by recommending products that he is invested in without making it known.

Throughout the various communities on TikTok, one of the most popular is the food and health community where many creators recommend healthy foods and recipes to viewers.

Among the most popular creators is Bobby Parrish, also known as Flavcity, who has amassed over a million followers with videos of him recommending food at the grocery store.

Parrish is currently facing scrutiny, however, after accusations that he deliberately recommended products and companies he has financial ties with, went viral on the platform.

Flavcity controversy explained

On July 10, 2023, TikToker theplantslant uploaded a video where he claimed a few aspects of Flavcity’s videos that seemed to be contradictory. At the end of the video, he included a clip of Parrish revealing he invested in Kiki Milk, a product he had been recommending to viewers.

“I have a new method to find out if something is Bobby approved, find out if he makes money off of it. If he does, then it is. If he doesn’t then it’s probably not,” the TikToker said.

“Health Viking” Rob Lapham duetted theplatslants video, adding further context. In the caption, Rob said: “Flavcity is in the spotlight right now with all the stuff surfacing about his contradictory nature and now getting into undisclosed investments.”

“Him bringing up Bobby being invested in Kiki Milk made me wonder what else he isn’t disclosing,” Rob said.

The TikToker went on to go through various clips of Flavcity recommending products, and accuses him of having partnerships with or investing in every single example.

Lapham also claimed at the beginning of the video that Liam, theplantslant on TikTok, has experienced disordered eating due to Flavcity’s recommendations.

If the accusations from Rob and Liam are true, Flavcity could be in breach of the Federal Trade Commission’s Endorsement rules.

“The FTC Act applies to product recommendations and other endorsements made on behalf of a sponsoring advertiser,” the rules read.

“For example, your product recommendation would be covered by the FTC Act if an advertiser – or someone working for an advertiser – pays you or gives you something of value to have you mention that product.”

Flavcity has yet to respond to the accusations, and at the time of writing hasn’t uploaded a video in almost a week. If he does respond, however, we’ll update this article.

