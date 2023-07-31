What is Lana Del Rey’s prophecy and why is the internet convinced it’s coming true?

In 2020, Lana Del Rey released “Question for the Culture”, listing seven other female celebrity singers in her plea to the public. Now they are one by one facing their own separate scandals and the internet is convinced it’s evidence of a prophecy.

“Question for the Culture” was an unprompted public statement that Lana Del Rey posted about her own reputation.

In it, she called her critics “pathetic” and asked whether she could “go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect” without being told she was “glamorizing abuse”.

The statement was poorly received at the time, especially for her name-dropping of other artists at the cost of making a point. But now three years later, those artists are all facing their own scandals… one by one this week, in the exact order that Lana listed.

Doja Cat was the first on the list to fall from grace, receiving a wave of backlash after she told her fans she didn’t love them and encouraged them to delete their fan accounts. Next was Ariana Grande, whose recent relationship with Ethan Slater has had her slammed for being a “homewrecker”.

Camila Cabello followed suit with rumors suggesting she was dating Rauw Alejandro, days after he announced his separation from Rosalía. And Cardi B went viral after throwing her microphone at a concert-goer.

That’s four out of seven artists listed, and fans are taking notice. They have started calling Lana’s statement a prophecy as they wait to see what will become of the three remaining. However, not everyone is playing by the rules.

One Lana Del Rey fan account made up false news in the hopes of continuing the prophecy’s success, tweeting, “Kehlani breaks her leg at the Beyonce concert, continuing the Lana prophecy!”

However, it didn’t take long for other users to check Kehlani’s Instagram stories, revealing that the image posted on Twitter had been altered.

“It’s kinda sick that, in a way, we’re manifesting that something bad happens to them,” someone wrote, questioning the ethics of encouraging the prophecy.

For now, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, and Beyonce remain on the list unscathed.