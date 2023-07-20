Who is Ethan Slater? Ariana Grande’s rumored to be dating Wicked costar after divorce

Ariana Grande has been reportedly dating Ethan Slater, her Wicked costar after her alleged split from husband, Dalton Gomez.

The singer has been on the news following her separation from her husband after two years of marriage, which neither parties have confirmed nor denied.

Grande fueled her divorce rumors after being spotted at the Wimbledon men’s final match alongside actors Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Garfield, without her wedding ring. The images of the singer from the event went viral on the internet as fans began speculating if she is dating Bailey.

Despite posting a picture of her and Dalton on their second anniversary in May, TMZ reported that the two of them have been separated in January.

According to these reports, Gomez was allegedly unable to handle Grande’s fame especially after she flew to England to begin shooting for Wicked.

Now TMZ report that Ariana is dating her film co-star, Ethan Slater. But who is he?

Who is Ariana’s rumored beau, Ethan Slater?

Ethan is a writer and actor who is most popularly known for Fosse/Verdon, Murphy Brown, and Evol.

According to a few knowledgeable sources, Ariana and Slater, who plays the character of Boq in the movie, started dating during the production of Wicked. He got his big break when he was cast as Spongebob Squarepants in a Broadway musical, which led to his Tony Award in 2018.

A photo of Grande and Slater, when they were celebrating their co-star Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar win together in March, was posted by Yeoh on her Instagram.

Slater was married to his former high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay and they have a son together. However, it remains unclear when the two split.

Dalton was already rumored to have started dating other people as TMZ reports that he and Ariana will soon file for divorce.