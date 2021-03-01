What is Instagram Live Rooms? How it works, release date, more - Dexerto

Instagram has announced a new feature called “Live Rooms” that will allow users to go live with up to three additional people to create some awesome new content.

Previously, Instagram only allowed two people to go live at once, but they have now doubled up on the idea in order to open up more possibilities for Q&As, tutorials, and interviews.

Advertisement

Basically, this new feature will make it easier for influencers and even just standard users to collaborate with each other and expand the content creation process in some new ways.

Best of all, however, is how easy it is, meaning that anyone can experience what Live Rooms has to offer at the press of a button.

Advertisement

How does Live Rooms work?

In order to start a Live Room, just swipe left and pick the Live camera option. From there, you can add a title, click on the Rooms icon and start adding guests.

Read More: How TikTok trends based on looks are making the app toxic

Here you can see everyone who has requested to go live with you, but if need be, you can also search for guests to add. You can also add guests one by one or later on in the broadcast.

Advertisement

As Instagram notes in their blog post, “Going live with multiple guests is a great way to increase your reach, as guests’ followers can also be notified.”

However, any user that has been blocked by one of the Live Room participants won’t be able to join the livestream, which makes sense for safety reasons.

Advertisement

When can you use Live Rooms?

Live Rooms is currently being rolled out for everyone on Instagram for iOS and Android globally, so soon, everyone will be able to use it.

Read More: Rainn Wilson channels Dwight Schrute in Pogchamps chess roast

That said, according to Tech Crunch, the company expects the rollout to reach all users within the week, so expect it no later than March 8.

Advertisement

We can’t wait to see all the new content users will be creating thanks to this new feature, especially as more people gain access to it in the days ahead.