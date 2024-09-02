How to add more than 10 photos to Instagram post

Instagram now lets users add more than 10 photos to a carousel post, expanding the options for sharing multiple pictures in a single post.

On August 8, 2024, Instagram announced a major update to its platform, allowing users to upload up to 20 photos and videos in a single carousel post. This is a notable increase from the previous limit of 10, making it easier for users to share more content in one go.

The update is rolling out globally and comes just in time for those popular end-of-summer “photo dumps.” According to Instagram, this change was made to provide users with more flexibility in expressing themselves and sharing fun moments with their friends.

How to post up to 20 pics or videos on Instagram

Here’s how to add more than 10 photos or videos to a single carousel post:

Open the Instagram app on your device. Tap the plus icon (+) at the bottom menu to create a new post. Tap ‘Select Multiple’ or the icon that looks like two stacked images on the right side of the screen. Select up to 20 photos and videos from your gallery. The images you select will have small circles with numbers indicating their order, which you can change later. After choosing your photos, tap the blue arrow in the upper-right corner. You can rearrange the images by tapping, holding, and dragging them to your desired order. Once you’re satisfied with the order, tap the blue arrow again. You can now add a caption, hashtags, tag people, add a location, or include a song. Finally, tap the blue checkmark in the top-right corner to publish your post.

If you encounter issues adding more than 10 photos or videos, make sure your app is updated to the latest version. If the feature still isn’t available, it might take a bit more time as Instagram rolls it out to all users worldwide.

