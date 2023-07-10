What is bed rotting? Viral TikTok trend explained

TikTok has given rise to numerous trends for users to follow as well as taught people various things. Now a new trend of ‘bed rotting’ is going viral, but what is it? Here’s what you should know.

If you are an active user of TikTok, then you will have seen many people just lying on their beds and posting under the hashtag #bedrot.

The trend is a practice that is claimed to be a part of people’s self-care that helps recharge their bodies. However, experts have revealed that the trend can lead to mental health issues and disturbed sleep patterns.

Article continues after ad

So, what is ‘bed rotting’, and why has it become a trend?

What does ‘bed rotting’ mean?

The trend is the practice of spending a lot of time in bed or even lying in your bed for the entire day. However, it is different when you are advised by your doctor or, of course, when you are actually asleep.

The trend bet rotting only refers to when the person is wide awake in bed during the daytime and often includes eating snacks, bingeing shows, being on social media, and more.

Article continues after ad

TikTokers are posting videos of them laying in bed along with the hashtag #bedrot as they lay in bed under the sheets.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Is the ‘bed rotting’ trend harmful?

Maybe. If you are ‘bed rotting’ for long periods of time, or repeatedly it could potentially be considered a sign of depression.

According to a professor, Dr. Ryan Sultan, at Columbia University, people are feeling burnt out because of high expectations and productivity. The professor said that the bed rotting trend is “fascinating” and deemed it a beneficial practice in many ways.

Article continues after ad

“It’s a chance to clear your mind, recharge and regroup before returning to life in a better frame of mind,” he said. However, he continued that a bed rotting for a long time might be a sign of depression.

“People should be mindful if bed rotting becomes a pattern of behavior,” he added.

So there you have it, maybe as a one off, a bed rot day is not so bad – but as with anything in life, it should be enjoyed in moderation.