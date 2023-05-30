What is chroming? Viral TikTok trend explained as 13-year-old dies

Sometimes online trends go too far. This was the case with chroming, a viral TikTok trend that has taken the life of a 13-year-old teen in Australia. But what is it? Here’s everything you need to know.

There is a new drug fad that is gaining popularity among Gen Z and Gen Alpha, and parents are concerned about it – and for a good reason.

Esra Haynes, 13, an eighth-grade student from Melbourne, Australia, passed away on 31 March 2023, from chemical exposure while at a sleepover. She was taking part in a new TikTok trend called ‘chroming’ as she sniffed an aerosol deodorant.

After participating in the activity, Haynes suffered irreparable brain damage and a cardiac arrest, according to The Sun. She was hospitalized for a week before she sadly passed away.

Haynes’ parents are now warning others of the risks associated with chroming, which has grown popular on social media. Paul Haynes said on the Australian TV show ‘A Current Affair‘: “Esra would’ve never have done this if she’d had known the consequences. That it could take your life.”

“The ripple effect is that this is absolutely devastating, we’ve got no child to bring home,” Andrea Haynes added.

What is chroming?

The word ‘chroming’ is an informal word that originates from Australia, meaning the act of inhaling the fumes from a toxic source, such as an aerosol can or paint container.

On TikTok, users engaging in ‘chroming’ post videos under the term ‘WhipTok’, a slang term for the recreational use of nitrous oxide. ‘Whiptok’ has over 546.3 million views on the platform.

According to the National Retail Association in Australia, even if the term “chroming” has expanded, the term originated from the practice of sniffing chrome-based paint to achieve a high. Some examples of toxic chemicals are aerosol cans, paint, solvent, permanent markers, nail polish remover, hairspray, deodorants, lighter fluid, glue, cleaning supplies, nitrous oxide, and gasoline.

What are the risks of chroming?

Chroming involves inhaling toxic substances to create a temporary high. It gives a temporary high, similar to the effects of alcohol.

However, the activity can result in heart attack, seizures, suffocation, coma, choking, or fatal injury and can cause permanent organ damage.

Long-term abuse of the drug can lead to cognitive impairment, including the inability to concentrate, memory loss, impaired judgment, and a lower IQ, according to the Journal of Drug and Alcohol Research.

