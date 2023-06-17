What does TTY mean on Snapchat?

TTY is a commonly used term, not just on Snapchat, but on various other social media platforms. Here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

Snapchat is known for its culture of using abbreviations and acronyms, but if you are out of the loop, you might find that you are uncertain of the meaning of some of the app’s popular terms.

While using the instant messaging platform, you might have seen the term TTY pop up, whether that’s in the caption of a snap, or in a message sent directly to you.

The acronym is frequently used on Snapchat, as well as other social media apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, TikTok, and more. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

TTY meaning on Snapchat

Snapchat

TTY stands for ‘Talk To You.’ It’s a quick and concise way to let someone know that you want to communicate with them later. Its usage is somewhat similar to other commonly known abbreviations, such as BRB or TTYL.

In a typical Snapchat conversation, TTY could be used in several ways. For example, if you’re having a chat with a friend but need to momentarily attend to something else, you could say: “TTY in a bit, I have to do something quickly.”

Similarly, if you’re in a conversation that is likely to be prolonged, but you need to leave for now, you can say: “Sorry I have to go now. TTY later?”

Due to the conversational nature of the abbreviation, you are more likely to see this term used in direct messages and group chats, as opposed to in stories or other public posts.

If you want to learn more about Snapchat and how to use it, you can check out our other guides here:

