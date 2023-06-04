What does TTYL mean on Snapchat?

TTYL is a term commonly used on Snapchat, Instagram, and other social media apps — here’s everything you need to know about what TTYL means, and when to use it.

Snapchat, with its combination of text, image, and short video messages, has developed a culture of instant communication. To keep up with the pace, users frequently use slang terms and acronyms when chatting to each other.

Knowing the meanings of the app‘s most commonly used terms is crucial, as it will help you understand the conversations you’re a part of and allows you to communicate more effectively with your friends and contacts.

On Snapchat and other popular social media platforms, you may have seen people use the acronym TTYL, often in a message sent directly to you. If you are confused about what it means, here’s everything you need to know.

What does TTYL mean?

When used on Snapchat and other platforms, TTYL stands for ‘Talk To You Later.’ It’s a way to end a conversation politely, indicating that you intend to continue the conversation at a later time.

The acronym is a short and concise way to say goodbye, often used when you’re busy or need to step away from the conversation.

For example, if you’ve been chatting to a friend, and you’re about to go to sleep, you might send a snap or message saying, “Super tired. TTYL.” This is an effective way to conclude the conversation without abruptly ending it, and it communicates your intent to resume the conversation at a later time.

While it’s frequently used on Snapchat, the slang wasn’t created on the app, and you may see it used across a whole range of different social media platforms including Instagram, WhatsApp, and TikTok.

If there are any other terms you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.