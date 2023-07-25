What does the yellow dot mean on Snapchat?

If you’re an avid Snapchat user, you might have spotted a mysterious yellow dot on your profile icon. But what exactly does it mean? Here’s everything to know.

Over the years, multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat has become a popular platform among young people due to its unique features and interactive design.

The app is renowned for its quick, quirky means of communication, using various icons and symbols to alert users to different types of interactions.

While browsing Snapchat, you may have noticed a small yellow dot appear on your Bitmoji or profile icon, in the top-left corner of your screen. This indicates that there’s something new that requires your attention. Here’s everything to know about it.

Snapchat

What is the yellow dot on Snapchat?

A yellow dot that appears on your profile icon represents notifications. Whether it’s an interaction on a posted story, a new friend request, or an available app update, Snapchat uses this visual cue to ensure you don’t miss out on anything.

To make it disappear, just simply tap on your profile icon or the Bitmoji on the Snapchat camera screen and view all the unread notifications.

Some users have spotted the yellow dot in Quick Add on the Chat screen, next to the Add Friends button in the top-right corner. Tapping on this icon opens the Add Friends screen, where any new friend suggestions in this list appear right on top with a yellow dot next to their name.

Snapchat’s color-coded system includes many more icons and symbols, with each color having a distinct meaning and indicating different things.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

