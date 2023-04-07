If you want to delete your Bitmoji from your Snapchat profile, here’s everything you need to know about how to do that.

Snapchat is one of the most popular social media platforms, which millions of users across the globe use daily to communicate with their friends using the range of features on the app. One way that people can customize their profile on the platform is through ‘Bitmojis.’

A Bitmoji on Snapchat is described as your “own personal emoji” which will act as your avatar on the app. Users can customize their Bitmojis to look however they want, and these can then be used in chats, and other features on the platform such Snap Map.

Many users have a Bitmoji linked to their account, however, some may decide eventually that they no longer want their Bitmoji.

If you want to remove your Bitmoji from your Snapchat account, here’s everything you need to know about how to do that.

How to remove your Bitmoji on Snapchat

To remove your BItmoji from your Snapchat account, you just need to do as follows:

Open Snapchat Click the profile icon in the top left corner to go to your profile Tap the gear icon in the top right corner to open Settings Scroll down and then select ‘Bitmoji’ Tap the text reading ‘Remove My Bitmoji’ to delete your Bitmoji. Here, you are also able to edit your Bitmoji and change your outfit if you would prefer.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

