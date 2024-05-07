What does the yellow circle around a Snapchat story mean?

Many users have reported seeing a yellow circle around someone’s Snapchat story, after the social media app’s latest update.

Snapchat is renowned for its innovative features that allow users to share moments of their daily lives through photos, videos, and stories that disappear after 24 hours.

Over the years, Snapchat has frequently updated its user interface (UI) and rolled out new features to keep the platform fresh and engaging. One recent update to the app has introduced a new visual element to the stories feature — a yellow circle or ring around a story.

This sudden change has caught the attention of many curious users, leading to discussions and speculation about its purpose and meaning.

What does the yellow ring around a Snapchat story mean?

A yellow circle around a Snapchat story simply means that a friend has posted a new story. However, it’s not clear whether this is a feature that has been widely rolled out or if it’s part of a limited test.

The use of yellow, a noticeable and bright color that aligns with Snapchat’s brand color, suggests that this could be a strategic UI tweak aimed at making new stories more engaging and prominent.

So far, Snapchat has not yet provided any official comments regarding this change. But if the new yellow ring doesn’t revert to the traditional blue or purple within the next few weeks, it could mean that this is a permanent change to the UI.

The instant messaging platform often tests new features with a subset of its user base before rolling them out globally, and the yellow ring might just be another example of such an experiment.

