If you’re wondering what the ‘X’ means next to people’s names on Snapchat, here’s everything you need to know about what it is.

For many, Snapchat is one of the main ways that they choose to communicate with their friends, using a range of media including direct messages, pictures, videos, and more.

The app makes it easy to quickly add people you may know using the Quick Add system, and you may find yourself often being added by other people as well.

But what does it mean if there is an ‘X’ next to someone’s name on the app? Here’s everything you need to know.

Unplash: Souvik Banerjee Snapchat is still a hugely popular social media platform

What does the ‘X’ mean on Snapchat?

An ‘X’ next to someone’s name on Snapchat usually means that you are not friends with them on the app.

This can happen for a few different reasons. The first is that one of you has sent the other a friend request, but the other user hasn’t yet accepted that request. Click on the name to choose how you want to respond to the request, or click the X to block, report, or delete the conversation.

It is also possible that the X could mean that the other person has unfriended you on the app.

Alternatively, other users have reported that the ‘X’ simply means you haven’t yet chatted with a friend on the app.

The X next to someone’s name in the ‘Quick Add’ feature also allows you to ‘ignore’ the suggestion.

