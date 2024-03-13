What does the bell mean on Snapchat?

Snapchat users have been left confused after seeing a bell icon with a line through it next to their friends’ chats. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

Multimedia instant messaging platform Snapchat is continuously introducing new features and symbols that allow users to better manage things.

Over the years, the app has rolled out numerous features that have left users baffled, such as the mysterious yellow dot on Bitmojis and the strange flashing ‘delivered’ sign, both serving as visual indicators.

The latest addition to confuse avid Snapchat users is an icon of a bell with a line through it. This symbol has a specific purpose related to how you manage your notifications and interactions with friends and groups on the app. If you’re not sure what it means, here’s everything to know.

Unsplash.com: Thought Catalog

What is the bell with a line through it on Snapchat?

Seeing the icon of a bell with a line through it next to a friend’s chat, indicates that you’ve muted that particular chat. It acts as a visual cue, informing you that you won’t receive alerts when the muted friend sends you a message or snap.

This visual indicator, introduced in the latest Snapchat update, helps you manage your interaction levels with various contacts without having to delve into settings menus constantly.

If you’ve accidentally muted someone or have decided that you want to receive notifications from them again, reverting this action is easy. You can do so by adjusting the notification settings for that specific chat, which removes the bell icon and reinstates your notifications for their messages.

To unmute someone on Snapchat, hold on the chat you want to unmute and choose “Chat and Notification Settings.” Then, select “Notification Settings” from the options shown, and switch the “Mute Chats” toggle to the off position.